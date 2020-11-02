Residents of eight flats in Swindon are waiting to find out if they will be able to return home for Christmas after a burst water main caused major flooding.

It happened on Saturday 31 October in the Haydon Wick area of the town. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called just after 6am.

According to Thames Water, eight flats had to be emptied as a result of the damage and the people who live in those are either staying with family or in temporary accommodation.

It is not yet clear how long they will be out of their homes, but the company said it is doing as much as possible to make sure "their lives are disrupted as little as possible."

A Thames Water spokesperson said:

“We’re really sorry to the people who’ve had to move out of their homes following the burst on Saturday. We understand how distressing this will be for them with a second lockdown on the horizon and Christmas just around the corner, and our loss adjusters and customer care team are in touch with each of them to make sure their lives are disrupted as little as possible.

“Timescales for drying out and repairing the flooded properties will vary depending on the level of damage and we expect to meet with Sanctuary Housing today to get that process underway. We’ll remain in contact with the residents to make sure they have everything they need until they can move back home and will cover the costs of any damage to their properties and belongings caused by the burst.”

Locals have also been helping those affected by the burst main and a fundraiser has been set up by Haydon Parish Council to help families replace some of their ruined belongings.

