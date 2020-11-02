A Shetland pony with "horrifically overgrown" hooves has been rescued and is now looking forward to a much brighter future thanks to Horseworld in Bristol.

The equine rescue charity, which is based at Whitchurch, was contacted by the RSPCA about a Shetland pony called Charlie after they removed him from a neglectful home near Yatton in North Somerset.

Charlie was not on the correct grazing for his breed and size which had resulted in him developing laminitis, a condition that causes inflammation in the body.

Charlie's hooves had been left uncut for so long that they resembled Aladdin's slippers. Credit: Horseworld

This inflammation results in excruciatingly painful damage to the delicate structures inside the hoof.

To make matters worse, Charlie's feet had not been trimmed for a very long time. They had grown and twisted into a distorted shape resembling Aladdin’s slippers.

The sweet-natured Shetland is being kept on a soft surface and managed very carefully under veterinary advice as he was in a lot of pain. He is also on a special diet.

Charlie has a very sweet temper and could eventually help vulnerable children at the centre. Credit: Horseworld

Sarah Hollister from Horseworld says the pony may be able to help out the charity himself one day.

She says: “Depending on his recovery, we hope that Charlie may eventually be able to take part in our Discovery Courses.

"Rescued horses work alongside vulnerable children and those who are outside of mainstream schooling to build confidence, self-esteem and communication skills. Charlie has the perfect temperament for it.

He’s still in the process of rehabilitation at the moment. It is essential that we are able to provide him with the comfortable, safe environment he needs to give him the best possible chance of making a full recovery. Sarah Hollister, Horseworld

HorseWorld is running an appeal to raise funds to replace the worn-out, damaged rubber flooring in the stables which will make an enormous difference to the rehabilitation of rescued horses like Charlie for many years to come.

Find out more about the appeal here.

Read more: