Plymouth's iconic Dome building is to be converted into a pub and kitchen.

The waterfront landmark went up for sale in June and now a company "with a strong track record in running successful pubs and restaurants in the West Country" will take on the 125-year lease, according to Plymouth City Council.

The Dome was opened by the Queen in 1989 and for a while was a popular tourist before it closed in 2006.

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes opened a restaurant at The Dome in 2013.

It reopened in 2013 under the direction of celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, who named the premises Rhodes @ The Dome.

But Rhodes ended his association with the venue in 2016, which continued as a restaurant until it closed in June 2019.

The building has remained empty ever since and is in need of significant repair and refurbishment.

The Dome building under construction.

The new operator hopes to open a bar and theatre kitchen by Easter 2021 and longer-term plans include a soft play area.

The council said there were five bids in total and that each needed to prove they had sufficient funding for the project and demonstrate the financial viability of their plans.

James Watt, Head of Land and Property at Plymouth City Council, says: “We believe the proposal we have chosen to progress is the most viable scheme that will see this key waterfront building back to full use in the very near future.

The successful party have considerable experience in the hospitality industry running award-winning venues throughout the South West, which shows they have a formula for success. James Watt, Head of Land and Property at Plymouth City Council

The legal work to complete the transaction is in progress and the council says it hopes to make a further announcement "in the near future".

Read more: