Businesses leaders in the South West say a second lockdown in England will be devastating for local businesses.

From Thursday (5 November) all non-essential shops, leisure and hospitality venues will have to close until at least December the 2nd.People are being urged to stay at home as much as possible but schools, nurseries and universities will remain open.

In Cornwall, Kim Conchie, Chief Executive of the Chamber of Commerce told ITV News they need a plan from the Government on how businesses are to survive this lockdown. He said:

“Just think of running a business with no money coming in again after all those months of uncertainty, some of them, do they have the fight to keep on battling for survival when the circumstances are so difficult. So, it is absolutely devastating and I think we’ve got to work in the next 24 hours, the government have got to tell us what the route out of this is.”

Shoppers in Truro head for the high street before restrictions come in. Credit: ITV News West Country

The Managing Director of Business West said the impact of the month-long restrictions will "ripple throughout the economy and will be shattering for those forced to close."

The Bristol-based organisation supports businesses across the West Country.

MD Phil Smith added: "Many companies have worked hard to make their workplaces and services COVID-safe, so it will now be a bitter disappointment and in fact, ruinous for some.

"The extension of the furlough scheme is welcome and our British Chambers of Commerce network has been pressing for this.

“However, business costs are not just limited to employees’ wages, rents and rates. Tax and lease payments all keep coming even if your sales are down.

“We will now be asking the Chancellor to provide extra financial support for business to cope with these restrictions.

“And if the restrictions announced to end on 2nd December do not work, it seems obvious that the Lockdown will be extended”.

Upon hearing the news, businesses in Bath told ITV News they hope to be able to adapt better than the first lockdown in March.

During the Prime Minister's address on Saturday 31 October, he acknowledged that places in the far South West have some of the lowest numbers of cases in the country but the Government's scientific advisors say the region also has some of the fastest rates of infection.

Even in the South West, where incidence was so low, and still is so low, it is now clear that current projections mean they will run out of hospital capacity in a matter of weeks unless we act. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on the latest coronavirus lockdown Credit: PA Images

The first question the Prime Minister took after the announcement came from Matthew Wake in Plymouth who asked why restrictions have been put in place for areas with very low incident rates. He said:

"Quieter corners of the country such as South East Cornwall have very low incidents of Covid but are we likely to see restrictions put in place in solidarity with the rest of the UK?"

In response, Mr Johnson said:

"What we're seeing with the number from the South West, it's very clear that it's doubling there as well, and the pressure on hospitals in the South West is particularly acute and we've got to recognise that although the incidents are low in the South West, it is growing, and we need to tackle it, and we need to tackle it now."Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer replied: "The only thing I've got to add is just to reiterate that many of the areas which are lower have some of the highest rates of increase. Also some areas, including the South West, are likely to get pressure on beds relatively early because of the particular way the NHS is constructed in those areas."