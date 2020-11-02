A family from Cheltenham who are holidaying in Cornwall say they are considering cutting short their trip as a second national lockdown looms.

The Calderwood family are currently staying at the Gwelan Mor holiday resort at Porteath, on the north Cornwall coast.

They were due to stay until the weekend but, in light of Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement, say they are now contemplating returning home.

Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown during a press conference at the weekend.

The lockdown comes into effect on 4 November, which broadly requires people to stay in their homes - unless there is a valid reason, like going to work, school, exercising or shopping.

Travel is not banned but will be actively discouraged, while overnight stays will only be permitted for work reasons.

Mum Katy said she was not sure what was best for her or her family.

Mum Katy said she was not sure what to do ahead of the second lockdown.

“What are we going to do? When can we stay till? When do we have to leave?” she asked.

“We got a text message fairly quickly saying what was happening with the facilities and now we’re just waiting to hear how long we can stay here until or if we have to leave before Thursday.

We’re hoping to stay as long as we can now we’ve got some sunshine - make the most of some time away. Katy Calderwood

Resort director Matt Way said he will lose around £300,000 in bookings in November as a result of the second lockdown.

“It’s going to have a pretty devastating effect on us and the people of Cornwall,” he said.

“We had £300,000 tied up in November - it was our busiest November on record.

Resort director Matt Way said November will be a "tough month".

“It’s a lot of money that we’re looking at losing and it’s a real concern. It’s going to be a tough month.”

Read more: