Your October weather pictures for the West Country region

Autumn colours at Wotton-under-Edge Credit: Alex Trave
Autumn colour in Torbay Credit: Paula Palmer
Sunset over the River Teign Credit: Graham Duncan
Autumn at Stourhead Credit: Dale Hodgetts

How do I submit a photo?

Pumpkin patch in Bristol Credit: Nadine Jenkins
M48 crossing at sunset Credit: Manuel Perez Galavis
Autumn sunshine at Gorran Haven Credit: Emma Collier
Full double rainbow at Weston-super-Mare Credit: Emily Bell
Getting some air at Gwithian Credit: Lisa Brown
Waves crashing over The Cobb, Lyme Regis Credit: Simon Emmett
Huge waves at Porthleven during Storm Aiden Credit: Nick Jager
Autumn colour at Ashton Court Credit: Kim Atkins