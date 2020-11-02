Your October weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Monday 2 November 2020, 1:13pmAutumn colours at Wotton-under-Edge Credit: Alex TraveAutumn colour in Torbay Credit: Paula PalmerSunset over the River Teign Credit: Graham DuncanAutumn at Stourhead Credit: Dale HodgettsHow do I submit a photo?Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.comTweet: @alexberesfordTV@ITVCharlieP @TheKateHaskellPumpkin patch in Bristol Credit: Nadine JenkinsM48 crossing at sunset Credit: Manuel Perez GalavisAutumn sunshine at Gorran Haven Credit: Emma CollierFull double rainbow at Weston-super-Mare Credit: Emily BellGetting some air at Gwithian Credit: Lisa BrownWaves crashing over The Cobb, Lyme Regis Credit: Simon EmmettHuge waves at Porthleven during Storm Aiden Credit: Nick JagerAutumn colour at Ashton Court Credit: Kim Atkins