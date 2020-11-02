Autumn colour in Torbay Credit: Paula Palmer

Sunset over the River Teign Credit: Graham Duncan

Autumn at Stourhead Credit: Dale Hodgetts

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Pumpkin patch in Bristol Credit: Nadine Jenkins

M48 crossing at sunset Credit: Manuel Perez Galavis

Autumn sunshine at Gorran Haven Credit: Emma Collier

Full double rainbow at Weston-super-Mare Credit: Emily Bell

Getting some air at Gwithian Credit: Lisa Brown

Waves crashing over The Cobb, Lyme Regis Credit: Simon Emmett

Huge waves at Porthleven during Storm Aiden Credit: Nick Jager