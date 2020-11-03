Cornish seagull captured on camera ‘playing football’

A new footballing talent appears to have been discovered in Cornwall.

Confident with the ball, a good dribbler and great with both feet, this seagull was spotted playing football in Falmouth at the weekend.

The clip shows the bird nudging the ball with its beak and chasing after it, much to the bemusement of Michael Holt who was filming.

During the video, Michael can be heard saying: “If he carries on like that, he could end up playing for Leeds!

You need to get somebody down here to sign this one up. Look at that for ball work! Michael Holt

You can watch the video, in full, at the top of this article.

