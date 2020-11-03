Covid marshals deployed across Gloucestershire to ensure public safety

A team of Covid marshals have been deployed in Gloucestershire to help people follow the latest rules.

Eight community protection officers are now patrolling the streets in Gloucester, Cheltenham, Tewkesbury and Stroud.

They will ensure members of the public and businesses follow the Government’s latest advice.

They cannot enforce the rules but they can issue a ‘yellow card’ to rule-breakers, which could lead to a fine from the police or council.

As England prepares to go back into a national lockdown from 5 November, Gloucester City Council leader Richard Cook said the marshals will help identify people who are “not conforming”.

They don’t have any powers, they’re not there as enforcers - that’s a police job, if it becomes necessary. They do have the opportunity of saying to people who are persistently breaching behaviour, they’ll give them what we call a yellow card which will warn them. Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council

“When they have two yellow cards, somebody may well contact the council or the police and say such-and-such an individual is really not conforming.”

The officers will be on hand to offer advice to those unsure about the latest rules, as well as provide hand sanitiser and face masks.

Marshals have also been deployed in other towns and cities in the West Country, including Bristol and Camborne.

