Derelict building in Yatton torched in suspected arson attack
A derelict building in Yatton has been left severely damaged following a suspected arson attack.
Firefighters spent four hours dealing with the blaze just off the High Street after being called in the early hours of 3 November.
The two-storey building that was targeted is a former building merchants yard.
A spokesman for Avon Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from Yatton, Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare were called to a fire in a two storey derelict building, Station Road, off of Yatton High Street.
“On arrival, firefighters used three 45mm jets and a turntable ladder to extinguish the fire.
“The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate ignition."
Read more: