A derelict building in Yatton has been left severely damaged following a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters spent four hours dealing with the blaze just off the High Street after being called in the early hours of 3 November.

The two-storey building that was targeted is a former building merchants yard.

Fire crews believe the blaze was started deliberately. Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue

A spokesman for Avon Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from Yatton, Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare were called to a fire in a two storey derelict building, Station Road, off of Yatton High Street.

“On arrival, firefighters used three 45mm jets and a turntable ladder to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate ignition."

It took several hours to bring the blaze under control. Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue

Read more: