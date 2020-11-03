Exeter toy shop 'can't compete' with online giants as lockdown looms

The owner of toy shop which has traded in Exeter for more than 100 years says he "can't compete with the big boys" in online sales as non-essential shops prepare to shut for a second UK lockdown.

Terry Alford, who runs Thomas Moore Toymaster in Fore Street, fears the experience of shopping may never be the same again due to the impact of Covid restrictions.

"Obviously we do much at Christmas for kids and families, so the announcement that we will have to close is a real blow," he said.

"We have such a great in-store experience, we struggle to compete against the big boys online. It's not making it easier for us at this vital time of year."

Non-essential shops are preparing to close. Credit: ITV News

Exeter's hugely popular Christmas Market, which had been due to run from November 21st to December 9th, has now been cancelled.

Last year, the market brought more than 600,000 people to Exeter.

"For many people it has become an integral part of their Christmas," said Jonathan Greener, Dean of Exeter.

"We were looking forward to it, but of course we all realise how important it is to keep people safe and healthy."

