A kind-hearted donor has given £25,000 to a charity that is battling to combat food poverty in the Bath area.

The anonymous donation was made to the Bath and North East Somerset Holiday Hunger Appeal.

It succeeded in raising almost £57,000 over the course of a week, thanks to generous donations from more than 400 residents.

I've been involved in fundraising for 15 years and I've never seen such a rapid public response to an appeal. Over 400 generous people come forward to donate via our Localgiving page in just 7 days which is astonishing. James Carlin, Director of B&NES 3SG - the charity who launched the appeal.

Mr Carlin added: “3SG will be working with St John's Foundation and Bath & North East Somerset Council to distribute the funding to support organisations dealing with the problem of child food poverty in the B&NES area; this includes food banks, food clubs, and food pantries.

"I'm looking forward to updating all the donors on the projects that have directly benefited from their generous support.”

The campaign exceeded its target of £50,000, raising a total of £56,990, largely due to the anonymous donation of £25,000.Local MP Wera Hobhouse said: “I have been touched by the widespread support and kindness from our community. Thank you to everyone who donated. I wish this were not necessary to do, but the amazing response has made me very proud to represent this city.“We launched this campaign to make sure no child goes hungry in our communities over the coming weeks and months. I’m glad that thanks to the quick work of 3SG and St John’s, the money has been allocated to the front lines very rapidly.”“Thank you to everyone who donated, and to everyone working to fight food poverty at this difficult time.”

