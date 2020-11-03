Information for Virgin Media viewers

We want to let you know about some changes to help ensure you see the correct news we broadcast for your part of the region.

From today, Virgin Media is broadcasting our two regional services at ITV News West Country on channel 103.

That's also a new number for the ITV HD channel on Virgin which is switching from channel 113.

It means all satellite and cable providers will now broadcast the news for your part of our region on ITV HD on channel 103. Freeview is unaffected.

So, the correct channel to watch is: