Police are appealing for information after a 10-year-old boy had his bike stolen in Taunton.

They want help to identify a man they believe was in the area at the time of the theft.

Officers are keen to trace the man in this CCTV who is white, of medium build, with a shaved head and has tattoos on his left arm. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He’s wearing a grey polo shirt and red shorts.

Officers believe a man took the orange Carrera Vengeance bicycle after it was parked outside a Tesco in Castle Street.

It was then cycled towards Longrun Meadow.

Avon and Somerset Police is urging anyone with information or who was in the area around 12.30pm on Thursday 23 July to come forward.