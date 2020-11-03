A ten-year-old boy from North Devon has raised thousands of pounds for charity while camping out in his back garden.

Max Woosey, from Braunton, has slept in a tent in his family’s back garden every night since 29 March.

Braving strong winds, freezing temperatures and wet weather, the inspiring youngster has raised nearly £90,000 for North Devon Hospice.

“This is my small, lockdown adventure,” he told ITV News West Country.

It all started after Max’s neighbour Rick died from cancer in February.

Rick was a keen explorer, and gave Max a tent so he could experience the outdoors.

He said to me, ‘Max, I know I’ve not got long left but I want you to promise me you’ll have an adventure’ and I said ‘I’ll promise you that’. And that’s what I’m doing. Max

Having spent more than 200 consecutive nights sleeping in a tent, Max’s story has led to donations from around the world.

His fundraising efforts have been praised by staff at North Devon Hospice, who say it is an “inspiration” to us all.

“For a little boy aged 10 to be doing something in memory of someone in their 70s, I think that shows a very special relationship,” Ali Hunt, who is head of fundraising, said.

“It’s kind of an inspiration to all of us. We’re all in this together, everyone’s having a hard time and there’s not the money to go around.

“It’s not about asking for too much, but if we can ask for small amounts from lots of people and use Max as an inspiration for us all, then we’ll survive.”

