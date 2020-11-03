Two people have been rescued from the water after they were apparently swept off the harbour wall at Mullion Cove in Cornwall.

The coastguard was alerted at around 6.45pm on Monday 2 November.

The pair, believed to be a man and woman, were winched from the water and airlifted to Royal Cornwall Hospital.

Their conditions are not yet known.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Following the call, HM Coastguard's helicopter from Newquay, RNLI lifeboats from Penlee and the Lizard, along with Mullion coastguard rescue teams were all sent.

"Two people were winched from the water and taken to Treliske Hospital (Royal Cornwall Hospital).

"We have no further information."

