Clevedon's Curzon Cinema forced to close just weeks after reopening

Clevedon's historic Curzon Cinema is being forced to close as the second lockdown begins in England.

It comes just weeks after the picture house reopened having been closed since the first lockdown began in March.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close, it boasted the title of the longest continually-operating cinema in Europe.

It closed this year for the first time in its 108-year-history, the cinema remained open throughout both world wars and a complete rebuild in 1920.

The cinema has been running since April 1912 and is one of the oldest in the UK.

The Curzon auditorium will be empty for at least a month. Credit: ITV West Country

Curzon staff and the team of volunteers who help keep it running have put in hours of work to ensure it can reopen and operate safely.

The cinema's roof was also in desperate need of repair and - after a huge fundraising effort - it was replaced.

The £650,000 project was finished just in time for the reopening.

The cinema welcomed its first visitors back on 16 October but, less than three weeks later, the doors are closing once more.

Staff are going to be put back on furlough and anyone who has purchased tickets can request a refund.

Due to the national lockdown our cinema will be closing its doors from Thursday 5th November to Wednesday 2nd December. As such we have had to postpone all screenings within these dates. We will be rescheduling these events where possible although we cannot guarantee a new date for all shows. Curzon Cinema Clevedon

In a social media post, those who operate the ticket office asked people to 'bear with them' as they work through requests.

Anyone who wants to request a refund can do so by emailing refunds@curzon.org.uk

