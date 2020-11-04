A stained glass window from a church in Gloucestershire will decorate this year's first class Christmas stamps.

Royal Mail has selected a scene from St Andrew's Church in Coln Rogers.

The brightly coloured window depicts Mary cradling the new-born Christ child.

Credit: Royal Mail / PA

Six churches across the country have been selected for the nativity themed set covering a range of eras, styles and techniques.

Our beautiful Christmas stamps feature the Nativity as told through the artistry of different styles of stained-glass windows. Philip Parker, Head of Stamp Strategy, Royal Mail

The Nativity story is a common subject in stained-glass artistry, with scenes often focused on the relationship between the infant Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

The other images featured come from East Lexham in Norfolk, Hollowell in Northamptonshire, Otley in West Yorkshire, Topcliffe in North Yorkshire and Coalville in Leicestershire.

St Andrew's church at Coln Rogers is a grade I listed building built in the 11th century. Credit: Philip Halling / Coln Rogers church

