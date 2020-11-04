Dorset couple become Mr and Mrs White-Christmas after marrying in Bath

A couple from Dorset have officially become Mr and Mrs White-Christmas after tying the knot in Bath.

Young sweethearts Tilly Christmas and Keiran White, from Bridport, were married at the Roman Baths on 3 November.

The Covid-secure ceremony, performed in line with the latest Government advice, was attended by a small number of close family members and friends.

Tilly, a full-time business student, said: “We were due to get married in July at another venue, but because of Covid had to put the wedding back.

To cheer ourselves up, we decided to look for another place with a real wow factor for the rescheduled ceremony and fell in love with the Roman Baths as a venue. Tilly White-Christmas

The couple first met at school when they were just 12-years-old, but it was not until their prom some years later that they realised the festive potential of their two surnames.

The new Mrs White-Christmas explained: “It took us time to twig that our surnames came together as White-Christmas.

The couple first met at school when they were just 12-years-old. Credit: Memories Made Photography

"We first realised at our secondary school prom when our friend uploaded pictures to social media using the hashtag #WhiteChristmas.

"I wanted to keep the surname Christmas for a few reasons. Firstly, it is a surname I have grown up loving and I wanted to keep the name going.

"It just so happens the man I am marrying has the perfect surname to go with it!”

Following the wedding and reception, the couple stopped in Bath before heading back to Dorset before the national lockdown.

