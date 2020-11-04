A father whose 15-year-old daughter was raped at knifepoint in Dorchester has paid tribute to her "strength and resilience" after going through the "worst ordeal anyone can suffer".

The teenager's attacker, 33-year-old Adrian Cordery has been jailed for 15 years after he was previously found guilty in a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court in September.

The teenager was attacked at knifepoint on a school playing field off Barnes Way in December 2019. Cordery was caught after he was identified in CCTV footage, appearing to follow his victim.

The father of the victim, who was 15 at the time, has released a statement following the sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court. He says:

“This last 11 months has been a horrendous ordeal for our daughter and our family. I am grateful that it has finally come to an end.“This has been a difficult case considering our daughter’s age and I would like to offer my thanks to the public, especially those who came forward, that helped the police to bring the culprit to justice.“My daughter is an amazing, beautiful, caring and kind young lady who has been through the worst ordeal that anyone can suffer. She has shown strength and resilience that I will always admire in her. Although this has been a horrific experience, she shows that good can always come from the worst circumstances. I have struggled to come to terms with this, but even I can see small shoots of hope. This has affected her wellbeing beyond understanding. “This is a time when she should be enjoying a new chapter in her life but Cordery has taken that away from her. She will carry the mental and physical scars for the rest of her life and, as a father, I can only hope that she can put this behind her and can start to rebuild her life.”

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, from Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), says: “I continue to be amazed by the bravery and maturity shown by the young victim in his case throughout the past 11 months in the face of all that she has been through. Her courage helped to secure the conviction of Adrian Cordery for his evil crime."

He adds: "This case shows that we will do all we can do bring dangerous offenders like Cordery to justice and I hope it helps to give anyone else unfortunate enough to be a victim of a sexual offence the confidence to come forward and report it to us."