Huge rush to buy Christmas trees before second lockdown

A Christmas tree farm in Bristol has experienced a huge surge in demand following the Government’s lockdown announcement.

Staff at Frenchay Christmas Tree Farm say they have seen between “60 and 70” people per day over the past week.

They are choosing and reserving their trees to collect once the lockdown formally ends on 2 December.

In a normal year, staff say they do not see any customers shopping for trees this early in November.

It has come as a bit of a shock to owner Simon Maughan, who described it as “unprecedented”.

In early November, we wouldn’t expect to see anybody. Maybe one or two very enthusiastic people. This year, we have had an unprecedented response since the message was sent out on Saturday evening. We’ve probably had 60 or 70 people per day. Simon Maughan, owner

Staff at the farm hope they will be able to continue operating during the lockdown.

It comes after garden centres were given the green light to remain open.

Simon, who makes all of his income during November and December, said he has been “concerned” about the pandemic all year.

“There’s not much we could have done about it in the summer,” he said. “We’ve just had to wait and see what happened.”

