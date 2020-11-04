Man dies following crash in south Bristol

A man in his fifties has died following a crash in south Bristol.

Emergency services including police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the A37 Wells Road in Totterdown around 6pm on 3 November.

The collision involved two vehicles - a Mercedes and a BMW - and happened close to the junction with Norton Road.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was 59-years-old and from Bristol, died at the scene.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for witnesses following the crash, which resulted in a temporary road closure.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, is being asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101.