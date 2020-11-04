Newquay Zoo in Cornwall is one of many attractions that is having to close because of the second lockdown.

It was badly hit when it shut to visitors in March, but staff say they are more prepared this time.

David Folland, who is the operations manager at the zoo says: "We've been here before with this, we've got a reference point.

"We're a little bit more organised than we were last time and we've got a more defined period, so we feel we're able to manage this better this time - although it's still going to leave us with a challenge.''

Staff at Newquay Zoo are understandably disappointed about having to close. Credit: ITV West Country

The zoo says it had a good summer despite reduced capacity but, like many tourist attractions, the hope of recouping some of its losses into the late autumn have now been dashed.

David Folland adds: ''The end of the season has been really strong for us through September and the end of October.

"We've seen increased visitor numbers. We've just had tremendous support from everybody who's come to visit, which has just been fantastic.

"It's disappointing to lose that little bit of opportunity to try and recover the losses that are going to trouble us for a while to come.''

The animals like this capybara will still need feeding during the lockdown. Credit: ITV West Country

The zoo says it's been overwhelmed by the kindness of local people who have donated money and animal feed since March to help keep it stable.

The next few weeks might be more peaceful for the animals but the staff will be kept extra busy giving the place a deep clean and a spruce-up ready to reopen in December.

Newquay Zoo has high hopes of re-opening in the run up to Christmas. Credit: ITV West Country

