17 people have been given fines by police in Exeter after officers were called to a large house party.

More than 30 people were found in a house on the Wrentham Estate in the early hours of Thursday 5 November.

Police were called to the party at a property on Wrentham Estate. Credit: Bing

It comes as people living and working in the West Country are being urged to comply with the latest rules as a second national lockdown comes into force.

The new, four-week lockdown starts on 5 November and is due for a Government review on 2 December.

Police say the party in Exeter was a clear breach of Covid-19 restrictions and those in attendance showed complete disregard for not only the rules but for public health.

Officers attended the address where we resorted to issuing out 17 fines to individuals. We hope that this serves as a reminder to those considering to flout the rules- we will take action. Inspector Colin Harper

READ MORE: