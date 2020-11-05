Comedy greats Jo Brand and Eddie Izzard are to headline an online festival organised by Cornwall's Eden Project.

The ecological centre, near St Austell, is hosting Cornwall's Festival of Discovery which will take place virtually on the 20 and 21 November.

The event will cover topics ranging from climate change and food security to inclusive communities and wellbeing. Organisers say they hope the virtual festival 'can bring together families and neighbours during the challenging next few weeks.'

Eddie Izzard will headline 'Cornwall's Festival of Discovery'. Credit: PA Images

In his performance, Eddie Izzard will be talking about exploring identity and making humanity great again.

Meanwhile fellow comedian Jo Brand will be telling people about some of the things she has personally discovered during her extraordinary life and career.

Jo Brand will share moments she's learnt from. Credit: PA Images

Speaking about being part of the festival Eddie says, "We have to remember that this time will turn around and we need to be ready to head towards a more positive future."

Eden’s Festival of Discovery is both an antidote to lockdown and a reminder to connect with others, share ideas, spread the positivity and focus on what we can do to make humanity great. Eddie Izzard

The Eden Project has struggled financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: ITV West Country

As with many tourist attractions, the Eden Project has struggled financially this year.

A total of 169 lost their jobs at Eden Project following a six-week restructure.

Eden's biomes were closed for more than three months during the coronavirus lockdown, resulting in a loss of £7 million in income.

Despite opening on 4 July, it was forced to reduce visitor numbers.

As well as generating some much needed revenue, Eden Project co-founder Sir Tim Smit says he hopes the event will help people feel connected during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

We can still bring people together to have meaningful conversations online that help us work towards a better future for ourselves, our communities and the planet. Sir Tim Smit, Eden Project co-founder

The festival will also feature a workout with fitness guru Mr Motivator and a discussion with long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Another guest speaker is Greg Whyte OBE, a former Olympian who has helped train numerous celebrities to undertake tough physical challenges and extraordinary feats of endurance.

Greg will explore how exercise and positivity can help anyone to achieve their goals.

Find out more about the Festival of Discovery here.

