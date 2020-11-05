Devon and Cornwall police are on the hunt for two gunmen after an alleged armed robbery at a bookmakers in Wadebridge.

The two suspects entered the Betfred shop in the town centre at 7pm on Wednesday 4 November. They threatened staff with what are believed to be pistols.

The pair demanded cash before escaping in a vehicle. Police have not disclosed how much money was taken.

No one was hurt in the incident but the men have not yet been caught.

No one was hurt in the incident. Credit: Google

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting crime reference number CR/093270/20.