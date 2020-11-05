Kylie Pentelow and Jonty Messer interview Bob Crampton about his new role

Former ITV West Country weatherman Bob Crampton is one of the presenters at Radio Bath, a new community radio station that went on air on 5 November, the first morning of lockdown. Bob - already a familiar voice to many - is hosting the afternoon show on Thursdays, so is one of the first to broadcast on the station.

Broadcasting on DAB, smart-speaker and online across Bath and West Wiltshire from premises on the Lower Bristol Road, it is being heralded as a new voice for Bath.

Presenters want to hear from community groups, charities and organisations, which willbe supporting residents and the vulnerable during the second lockdown. The station willbroadcast throughout with news, information and advice on available support services.

Radio Bath is based on Lower Bristol Road near the city centre. Credit: ITV West Country

Communities and Engagement Director, Loraine Morgan-Brinkhurst says, "It’s veryimportant that we hear local voices on the station raising their issues, concerns, especially as we enter a new lockdown.

"But we also want to celebrate the wonderful work that goes in the city, often unnoticed. We’ll be supporting local businesses during this difficult time, so I’m also keen to hear from them."

Programme director and former GWR Bath breakfast presenter Steve Fountain says no one is paid. "Everyone at Radio Bristol is a volunteer, from the Managing Director right the way through to - well just everybody, basically.

"Everyone is giving up their time for free and it's been an enormous collective surge to be able to get Radio Bath on air today."

The founders of Radio Bath say it is a 'new voice' for the city. Credit: Radio Bath

Radio Bath is also a Community Profit Organisation, which means it will return any surpluses it makes to local good causes.

You can find out more - and listen in - by going to the station's website.

READ MORE: