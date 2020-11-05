Nearly half a million pounds worth of cocaine found in Bristol property

Nearly £500,000 worth of Class A drugs have been seized from a Bristol property following what is being described as 'one of the biggest' seizures in the West Country.

Officers from the Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) carried out a search of the address on Tuesday 3 November.

Approximately £400,000 worth of suspected cocaine was found inside the property.

Later four people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 31-year-old woman and 30-year-old man from Bristol and two men aged 35 and 21 from Essex were arrested.

As part of a separate investigation, officers from SOCU later arrested three others on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs:

40-year-old man from Devizes

32-year-old man from Chippenham

52-year-old man from Swindon

All seven are still in custody.

Det Insp Rab Macleod, of SOCU, said the seizure will have a "substantial impact on the drugs community."

"This is one of the biggest seizures that we have had. To have seized in excess of £400,000 worth of Class A drugs will no doubt have a substantial impact on the drugs community. Det Insp Rab Macleod

He went on to add: "I want to be absolutely clear that we are fully committed to tackling Class A drug supply in Wiltshire; regardless of where you live, we will not allow county borders to get in the way of our investigations.

"We will continue to target those who supply illegal drugs within our community as we know the detrimental impact it can have on the lives of many - not just those who the drugs are supplied to."