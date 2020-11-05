Organiser of Yate rave fined £10,000 for Covid-19 breach

The organiser of an illegal rave in Yate has been handed a £10,000 fine by police for breaching coronavirus rules.

More than 700 people attended the event, which took place in an industrial warehouse on 31 October.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were met with “scenes of hostility and violence” after attempting to shut the rave down.

After securing the site, officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of organising the event.

Around 700 people attended the event, which took several hours to shut down.

He has since been issued with a £10,000 fine, which could resort in court action if unpaid.

This was a blatant breach of the current Covid-19 regulations and issuing the maximum possible fine under that legislation shows our robust approach to enforcing the law against those who selfishly fail to show any personal or collective responsibility. It is hard to adequately explain how reckless it was to organise an unlicensed music event during the midst of a pandemic. Andy Marsh, Chief Constable

“Those involved in this event acted criminally and disgracefully, with no thought for anyone other than themselves.

“It was deliberately organised in secret with complete disregard to the current situation the country is facing at the moment."

In total, eight people - aged 17 to 33 - were arrested following the rave for a variety of offences, including violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police say failure to pay the £10,000 fine could result in court action.

Enquiries to identify any other individuals involved in offences are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the event is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220246954.

