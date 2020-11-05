West Country urged to comply as second lockdown comes into force

People living and working in the West Country have been urged to comply with the latest rules as a second national lockdown comes into force.

The new, four-week lockdown starts on 5 November and is due for a Government review on 2 December.

It was officially backed by MPs following a vote in the House of Commons on 4 November.

Pubs and bars close up as the second lockdown comes into force. Credit: PA

What are the rules?

Between 5 November and 2 December, members of the public are required to:

Stay at home

Only leave home for food, medical reasons, exercise, education or work

You must work from home if you can

Avoid travel unless essential

As the new restrictions come into effect, South West police forces and authorities are urging residents to comply.

Sue Mountstevens, who is Crime Commissioner at Avon and Somerset Police, said this lockdown will be “different” from the one earlier in the year.

Police on patrol in Bristol. Credit: PA

“It’s going to be really tough for a lot of people,” she told ITV News West Country. “But we have been given this opportunity - these four weeks - to bring the rate of transmission down.

“It’s all to do with us changing our behaviour. We have to make a difference and it’s for us to take that personal responsibility.”

The force has dealt with a number of Covid breaches over the past few weeks, including pubs staying open beyond the 10pm curfew and a rave in Yate which was attended by more than 700 people.

‘Truly despicable’

Ms Mountstevens described those who went to the rave as “stupid” and “reckless”.

The aftermath following a rave at a warehouse in Yate, South Gloucestershire. Credit: Bristol Live

“They put their families at risk,” she said. “They may think they were invincible but they had the potential of taking the infection back into their families, to their parents and their grandparents.

Crime has returned back to our normal figures and this is on top of the normal work police do - I think it’s truly despicable. Sue Mountstevens, Avon and Somerset Police Crime Commissioner

Officers from Wiltshire Police will also be conducting additional patrols over the coming weeks to enforce the lockdown.

‘Work together’

Kier Pritchard, who is the Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, said it is key members of the public “work together”.

“Our communities across Swindon and Wiltshire must come together, as we did during the first lockdown earlier this year, and support each other, support our neighbours, support our local businesses and support the most vulnerable," he said.

Residents and businesses across the region have been urged to follow the rules. Credit: PA

“Once again, I appeal to you to please stay at home, to protect the NHS and save lives this winter.”

In Gloucestershire, Cllr Mark Hawthorne, who is the leader of the county council, said he was pleased services - like schools and recycling centres - will remain open over the next four weeks.

Following the guidance is essential to ensure we reduce the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and to save lives. We know this is hard, but together we can do this. We are really well prepared as a county and I’m pleased to say that unlike in March many of our key services such as schools, household recycling centres and library click and collect can continue. Cllr Mark Hawthorne

