With the first day of national lockdown coinciding with bonfire night, police forces across the West Country were faced with a busy 5 November.

Avon and Somerset Police received nearly 200 calls and online reports about possible Covid-19 breaches, including groups gathered to watch unofficial firework displays.

Officers said anti-social behaviour was expected to be one of the "key issues facing officers" on bonfire night.

In Bristol, groups had gathered near Clifton Suspension Bridge to watch firework displays. Credit: PA images

In Weston-super-Mare police were called to reports of social behaviour involving fireworks being set off. When they arrived the group quickly dispersed.

There were also reports of "youths firing fireworks" in Thornbury.

Officers posted on social media saying: "Given concerns over public safety, officers have headed to the High Street to see what is happening and to make sure no-one is in danger."

South of the river, there were reports that a group of people had started a bonfire.

Firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with the police to safely put out the fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also received more than 40 emergency calls about fireworks between 6pm and 10pm.

The service also joked in one tweet saying: "And those bangs and flashes of lights you can see.......fireworks!"

It also tweeted saying that someone had called to report what they thought was a large fire but turned out to be the moon.

Alongside the numerous firework incidents and calls, officers were also faced with numerous breaches of Covid-19 rules.

Officers spent the evening explaining the rules to people and encouraging them to comply.

Warnings were given out in Weston-super-Mare to people who were mixing households indoors.

But we won’t tolerate flagrant breaches of the rules and will use fines as enforcement to protect the public's health. Avon and Somerset Police

Officers attended a pub in Westbury-on-Trym after receiving calls that it was open.

On arrival, the landlord was found watching football with people in their household and no customers were being served.

One person from outside the household that was there was asked to leave.

In Bath, officers on patrol came across a large group of people in Alexandra Park.

In Bath, officers on patrol came across a large group of people in Alexandra Park.

When they went to speak to them to explain the rules and encourage them to comply, the group went their separate ways.

Avon and Somerset Police's control room dealt with approximately 1,300 call logs on Thursday 5 November.

The new, four-week lockdown starts on 5 November and is due for a Government review on 2 December.

It was officially backed by MPs following a vote in the House of Commons on 4 November.

What are the rules?

Between 5 November and 2 December, members of the public are required to:

Stay at home

Only leave home for food, medical reasons, exercise, education or work

You must work from home if you can

Avoid travel unless essential

