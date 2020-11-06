Bath's Harmonie-Rose selected as finalist in international sports competition

Bath's Harmonie-Rose has qualified as a finalist for an international sports competition.

The six-year-old has been selected in the under 12s category of the virtual inclusive sports challenge for her gymnastics skills.

More than 100 children from around the world applied to be part of the competition and Harmonie-Rose is the only child from the UK to make it to the finals.

She shared a one minute video of her gymnastic routine - which was filmed at Bath's Baskervilles Gym - and told judges what world leaders need to do to create a more accessible and inclusive future.

I want everyone to be treated with respect. Harmonie-Rose Allen

Harmonie-Rose was the only finalist selected from the United Kingdom Credit: Twitter/@Hope4Harmonie

The UTS World Virtual Youth Festival will announce who are the medal winners later this month to coincide with the United Nations' World Children’s Day

The six-year-old will be celebrating her seventh birthday on Saturday (7 November) Credit: Freya Hall

Harmonie-Rose contracted Meningitis B when she was only 10-months-old and later developed septicaemia, which led to both her arms and legs being amputated.

But this little girl has proved time and time again just how much she can achieve.

