Watch: Chief Executive of University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust Ann James gives an update on 6 November.

Health bosses in Cornwall have offered to take surgery patients from Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital while it remains “busier than ever”.

Senior staff at Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) say “complex” surgeries could be carried out at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

Data from NHS England has revealed 64 patients were being treated for coronavirus at Derriford Hospital as of 3 November - which is a rise on 32 as of 27 October.

Plymouth's Derriford Hospital.

Anne James, who is the Chief Executive of Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust, said the hospital “needed to make changes” which may “disrupt or inconvenience” patients.

We’ve had to change the use of some of our wards as we increasingly care for a growing number of Covid patients. We’re looking to change some of our other services and I’m really sorry if you have already been disrupted or inconvenienced by some of these changes. We are at a critical time and it’s really important we look ahead at what we might be facing. Anne James, Chief Executive of University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

Ms James added visitor restrictions will be enforced during lockdown, and there will be an increase in “video and non face-to-face consultations”.

The RCH in Truro, meanwhile, could be used to carry out some of Derriford’s planned surgeries.

The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

Kate Shields, who is the Chief Executive of RCHT, said: “We are doing what we can to contain infections in hospital and to protect our patients.

We are already speaking to Derriford and we are planning to have a team to come over to RCH to provide complex surgery. That will help Derriford while they are busier than ever. Kate Shields, Chief Executive of Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust

Speaking at a briefing on 5 November, Ms Shields added there were currently seven coronavirus patients being treated at the RCH - three of which are in intensive care.

