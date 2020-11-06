'After the Night Before' by Molly Hocking, Polydor Records

A teenager from St Ives who won The Voice UK in 2019 is finally getting to release her new single.

19-year-old Molly Hocking was meant to launch her song on The Voice in April - but her appearance and single release were postponed due to the pandemic.

Molly will now perform "After the Night Before" on the show on 7 November.

Molly won The Voice in 2019. Credit: ITV / The Voice UK

She says: ''I've just been so so excited and looking forward to the future. Now it's almost like everything was put on hold and I didn't know if anything was actually going to happen.

"Even if it didn't, I would have carried on working like I am anyway but I'm so glad now that I've got this platform to be able to release my music to a wide audience.''

The timing of the second lockdown threatened to cancel everything again but Molly says she was able to pre-record her performance without an audience, which will be shown this weekend.

Molly says: ''Obviously, the first time it was a competition but now it's more of a welcome back and to see everyone and to release my music.

"It's almost like a reunion with old friends and I cannot wait because obviously I'm going to have the same people watching The Voice as last year, and hopefully a bit more.

''I've had a really nice downtime and I think that's getting me ready for a really good busy time and I can't wait to be rushed off my feet again.''

How the new single performs will dictate whether Molly can release an album.

Molly Hocking singing her way to success in 'The Voice UK' in 2019 Credit: ITV / The Voice UK

Molly was just 17 when millions of ITV viewers first fell in love with her voice and went on to choose her as their winner.

Now she's hoping they will fall for her again.

Read more: