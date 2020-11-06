Covid marshals deployed in Bristol to report lockdown breaches

Covid marshals have been deployed in Bristol to ensure public safety and report lockdown breaches.

The team of officers will patrol different parts of the city to offer advice, help with queues, hand out face masks and clean surfaces.

The marshals are not allowed to enforce regulations, but will work with Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council to report breaches.

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said: “The new Covid marshals are one way we can all work together to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The number of people who have been infected in the city has been rapidly rising over the past few weeks, and we can’t be complacent.

While we all need to stay home as much as possible during lockdown, the Covid marshals will help you stay safe if you do need to go out during this challenging time. Working with local businesses, they will help everyone comply with the rules which are designed to prevent Covid-19 spreading. Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol

A total of 16 officers will be hired to patrol in Bristol in the coming weeks.

Marshals have also been deployed in other parts of the West Country, including Gloucestershire and Cornwall.

Mark Runacres, who is the Neighbourhood Chief Inspector at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We welcome the support of the new Covid marshals in explaining to people how to follow the rules to help to keep our community safe.

“We have introduced a new team to respond to reports of coronavirus breaches and will be working closely with our partners to enforce the law when necessary.”

