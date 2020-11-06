Plymouth cafe owner fined £1,000 after serving customers at table in lockdown

The owner of a cafe in Plymouth has been issued with a £1,000 fine after continuing to provide a table-service during lockdown.

Police attended the cafe in Ridgeway on 5 November following reports staff had been serving customers both inside and outside the venue.

A prohibition notice was issued, which required staff to stop selling food and drink on the premises.

But staff continued to operate as normal, which has now resulted in a £1,000 fixed penalty notice being issued.

A secondary fixed penalty notice of £400 was also handed out for “obstruction to a director of the cafe”.

We have visited the café again today with the support of the police and, after observing customers in the premises and using the seating areas outside, have this afternoon issued a £1,000 Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching Covid restrictions. Plymouth City Council

“This specifically relates to the use of seating areas. We have also served another Fixed Penalty Notice for obstruction to a director of the café under the same regulations which requires them to pay £400 within 28 days.”

England entered a second national lockdown on 5 November, which required businesses in the hospitality industry - including pubs, bars and restaurants - to close.

They are permitted to offer delivery and takeaway services, but cannot allow customers to eat or drink on the premises.

‘Signs are not so good’

Ruth Harrell, who is Plymouth’s Director for Public Health, said the council would act “against any businesses who are not compliant”.

“These restrictions, which are embedded in the law, have been brought in as part of a concerted effort to stop the spread of a virus that has killed over 48,000 people in this country alone,” she said.

“Plymouth largely escaped the first wave of the pandemic but the signs are not so good this time round, and the numbers of people being admitted to hospital are rising.

We would like to thank the vast majority of businesses in Plymouth that are doing their bit to stop the virus spreading by following the Government’s instructions...and we would like to assure you that we are using the tools available to us against any businesses who are not compliant. Ruth Harrell, Director for Public Health

