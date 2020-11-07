A Cheltenham hotel has been lit up in poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The Queens Hotel is projecting falling poppies to honour the sacrifice of military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

People on their daily walks can see the poppies on the Queens Hotel until Sunday 8th November. Credit: ITV News

The hotel is being lit up from 5pm on Saturday 7th November to 10.30pm on Sunday 8th November.

People on their daily walks will be able to see the display of poppies over the weekend and the visual will also be a part of Sunday’s service, which will be conducted by Cheltenham’s Mayor.