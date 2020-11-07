Two people have been issued with coronavirus fines of £200 each following a house party in Swindon.

Officers were called to an address on Manchester Road in the town shortly after 3.15am on Saturday 7 November.

Gatherings such as house parties are banned under the current government restrictions.

A number of guests tried to run off, but police stopped them.

As a result, Fixed Penalty Notices were issued to two people.

Wiltshire Police say it will be reviewing the incident to decide if further action is required.