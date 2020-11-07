Police issue coronavirus fines following house party in Swindon
Two people have been issued with coronavirus fines of £200 each following a house party in Swindon.
Officers were called to an address on Manchester Road in the town shortly after 3.15am on Saturday 7 November.
Gatherings such as house parties are banned under the current government restrictions.
A number of guests tried to run off, but police stopped them.
As a result, Fixed Penalty Notices were issued to two people.
Wiltshire Police say it will be reviewing the incident to decide if further action is required.
Organising or attending a house party is a flagrant breach of the restrictions and could put people's lives at risk. We are now in the second national lockdown and not knowing the rules is not an excuse. I would urge anyone else considering breaching to the rules to take this incident as a warning - we will not tolerate clear or persistent breaches to the rules.