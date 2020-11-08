Man fatally shot in police incident in Swindon

A 57 year old man has been fatally shot during a police incident in Swindon.

It happened as officers were responding to reports of two men arguing on Summers Street in the early hours of this morning (Sun 8 Nov).

The man was was declared dead in an ambulance.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has begun an investigation into the incident.

In a statement they say: "The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation following an incident involving officers from Wiltshire Police in Summers Street, Swindon at just after 2am on 8 November.

"At this early stage it is believed a 57-year-old man has been fatally shot during the police response to reports of two men arguing in the street.He was declared dead in an ambulance at 2.56am.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.IOPC investigators are at the scene, and the post incident procedures where the key police witnesses will provide their initial accounts.

"It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public. We have established protocols with the police to ensure our investigations do not hinder their ability to conduct enquiries as part of their related investigations. "