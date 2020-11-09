Wiltshire Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the River Avon by divers searching for a missing man from Trowbridge.

24-year-old Kondwani Mwale was reported missing on 26 October and police divers and volunteers have spent the past fortnight searching for any sign of him.

This afternoon, Monday 9 November, a body was found at Warleigh Weir.

Specialist teams searching the River Avon for Kondwani. Credit: ITV West Country

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson says;

"For nearly two weeks our officers have been joined by divers from Avon and Somerset Police along with volunteers from Wiltshire Search and Rescue (WILSAR) to carry out extensive searches for Kondwani around the River Avon and Warleigh Weir area of Wiltshire, close to the Somerset border.

"The body was discovered by the weir earlier today."Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Kondwani's family has been informed of the news.