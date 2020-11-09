Bristol builder raffles tiny house for £3 a ticket

A self-employed builder from Bristol has created a tiny home that he is selling for £3 in a charity raffle.

George Rose spent the first coronavirus lockdown building a house worth £20,000 out of a trailer. He started the project after he was forced to find somewhere else to live - although he has now found accommodation.

"I think I've become somewhat disillusioned with the rent cycle in Bristol. Prices have really skyrocketed recently. A lot of my friends have been struggling to pay rent and I've been living in a small space and, with the decision by the landlord to sell the house, I decided to crack on with creating a space of my own."

Once inside, it is hard to tell that this 'bijou residence' is actually a converted trailer. Credit: ITV West Country

George says he was inspired by American reality show Tiny House Nation.

The two-room property, which measures just 6.6m by 2.55m, is being sold off in a raffle, with a small percentage of the proceeds going to homelessness charity Centrepoint.

George has installed a shower and compostable toilet in the former trailer. Credit: ITV West Country

It has taken the 29-year-old eight months to finish the project. Some of the materials George used were hard to to get hold of because of coronavirus restrictions.

He has left the tiny home as an open template, ready for the new owner to customise according to their taste.

George has however, installed one necessity - the bathroom. He says, "That's one part I think everyone will want".

The property is so small that it does not even need planning permission - what's more, if you win the rolling residence, George will deliver it to you - provided that you live within 200 miles.

George needs to sell 5,000 tickets to cover the building costs but says that, it he does not make his target, 85% of the ticket sales will go to the winner as a cash prize.

Are you feeling lucky? You could become the proud owner of this tiny trailer home for just £3. Credit: ITV West Country

The raffle closes at 12pm on 30 November.

You can find out more - and buy tickets - on the Tiny Raffle site.

