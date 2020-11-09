A Christmas market is coming to Exeter this year despite many events being called off because of coronavirus.

Exeter Cathedral's Christmas Market has been cancelled because of the second lockdown.

The popular event had been due to start on 21 November and run until 19 December but organisers have been forced to cancel after new Covid-19 restrictions were announced.

The popular Christmas Market in the shadow of Exeter Cathedral has been cancelled due to Covid-19. Credit: ITV West Country

There is now some good news for those hoping for a festive market fix.

The Devonshire County Christmas Market is coming to the Westpoint events centre just outside Exeter for three days post lockdown.

It is running from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 December.

As well as food and drink stalls organisers say there will be an opportunity to meet Santa, with social-distancing measures in place.

Organisers say the event will offer, "a plethora of magical traders, catering for all of your Christmas shopping needs."

The market will have a host of food, drink and gift stalls. Credit: Midsummer Markets

The company behind the event, Midsummer Markets, says that all Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to with hand sanitiser stations available, compulsory face coverings and well-spaced stalls for social distancing.

Attendees will also be asked to register on the NHS track and trace app.

