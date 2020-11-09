A major operation was carried out to rescue a 76-year-old woman who fell on Dartmoor on Sunday 8 November.

The woman had slipped and fractured her ankle by Sheeps Tor, near Yelverton, sparking a 23-person rescue mission.

Police called Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team shortly after 3.50pm who then located the casualty 50 minutes later.

The Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team said: "The South West Ambulance Service had requested our team to evacuate a 76-year-old lady who had sustained an ankle injury amongst rocky clitter high on the steep Western slope of the Tor."

"Once her ankle had been splinted in a vacuum splint she was packaged into an insulated Casbag and loaded onto a stretcher.

"She was then hauled to the top of the Tor, using a rope system for security on the steep rough ground.

"The casualty was then stretchered down more gentle slopes to the east of the Tor, to an ambulance waiting on the road south of Sheeps Tor and handed over to the SWAST personnel at 6.05pm.

"This difficult extraction operation involved 23 of our volunteer members."

The Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were called out shortly after 3.50pm on Sunday. Credit: Dartmoor Rescue

Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock is made up of entirely of volunteers and funded by donations.

The team is called out by the police and is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

