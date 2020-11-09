Cornwall Airport Newquay has closed and suspended all flights due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The airport says the temporary closure has been caused by "the impact of current Government guidelines on demand".

Cornwall Air Ambulance will still be able to use the base, despite the closure Credit: ITV West Country

The airfield will stay open to support vital services, including Cornwall Air Ambulance, HM Coastguard Search and Rescue and military operations.

It is not clear when the terminal will reopen or when flights will resume but the airport has provided a list of expected flight start dates here.

Planes are grounded although the aerodrome remains open for vital services such as the air ambulance and coastguard helicopter. Credit: ITV West Country

The airport has tweeted a statement about the temporary closure:

It is the second time the airport has had to close due to the coronavirus restrictions. It also closed in March, before reopening in July.

