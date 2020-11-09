The owners of a Plymouth cafe that has been fined a total of £3,000 for ignoring coronavirus lockdown guidelines say they will still open - as a takeaway service.

Finla Coffee Ltd on the Ridgeway in Plympton was visited by police and council members on Friday 6 November and the owner was fined £1,000 after staying open and serving customers in its seated areas, both indoors and outdoors. Police again visited on Saturday 7 November and issued a £2,000 fine.

The owners of Finla Coffee Ltd have been fined £3,000 for ignoring coronavirus restrictions. Credit: ITV West Country

The actions are in direct breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020. These require them to stop selling food or drink for consumption on the premises, including seating outside. Failure to comply is an offence and punishable by an unlimited fine in a Magistrates court.

England entered a second national lockdown on 5 November, which required businesses in the hospitality industry - including pubs, bars and restaurants - to close.

The cafe remained closed today, Monday 9 November. In a statement, the cafe owners, Deanna Yeates and Michael Pendlebury, say they wanted to look after vulnerable people.

We are simply offering a service that is clearly needed at this time. Isolating people in their homes has a detrimental effect, especially for the elderly and those who live alone. Deanna Yeates and Michael Pendlebury, Finla Coffee Ltd

"We are simply offering a service that is clearly needed at this time. Isolating people in their homes has a detrimental effect, especially for the elderly and those who live alone".

The coffee shop will re-open, but offering a takeaway service only for time being.

READ MORE: