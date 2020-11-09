A man in his 40s has died after getting into difficulties while surfing in North Devon.

Emergency crews were called to Woolacombe beach on Sunday afternoon, 8 November.

Police, land and air ambulances attended, as well as the Coastguard Rescue Team, but the man died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police says, "Police were called to Woolacombe beach by the coastguard at around 3.20pm yesterday, Sunday, November 8, with a report of concern for the welfare of a man who had reportedly got into difficulty in the water while surfing.

"A local man in his 40s was declared deceased at the scene.

"His next-of-kin have been made aware.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

HM Coastguard has also released a statement regarding the tragedy.

A spokesperson says, "At 3.14pm on Sunday, November 8, Mortehoe and Croyde Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist the South West Ambulance Service with a casualty at Woolacombe Beach, North Devon.

"The casualty was taken into the care of the ambulance service at the scene."