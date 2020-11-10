CCTV captures moment vandal throws brick through pensioner’s window

Shocking CCTV footage has captured the moment a masked vandal hurled a brick through the window of a vulnerable pensioner's home in Gloucestershire.

The video has been released by the family of the pensioner, who is called Keith and has autism.

They are offering a reward for information to find the person responsible.

The vandal threw a brick through Keith's window before running off. Credit: Family

Barbara Overbury, Keith’s sister, said she couldn’t understand why someone would attack Keith’s home.

“The police asked ‘would he have upset anybody?’ Keith cannot come out - he cannot come out of his front door. He’s no harm. I don’t understand it, I never will.

Hopefully, somebody knows this kid. Where’s his mother? Please, somebody must know him. To upset my brother’s life like this, it’s not right. This is Keith’s home and I don’t want him to be frightened in his own home. Barbara Overbury, Keith's sister

Keith’s niece added the pensioner had been so shocked by the incident, he's now afraid to go outside.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police said they are investigating a “number of lines of enquiry”.

Do you recognise this individual? Credit: Family

"The CCTV footage of the offender has been provided to investigating officers and a number of lines of enquiry are currently being followed,” a force spokesperson said.

“We take these incidents incredibly seriously and are deeply concerned that a vulnerable person has been the victim of such an attack.

“Anyone with information should contact 101.”

