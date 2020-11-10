Watch Lucy McDaid's full report

Business owners who live on the West Country's border with Wales have told ITV News it has been incredibly difficult to run a company during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales came out of lockdown on Monday 9 November, which meant many who own companies in Chepstow could reopen after a 17-day shutdown.

But while they could breathe a sigh of relief, living on a border has come with added challenges during the crisis and they have had to follow two sets of rules.

Many of Chepstow's entrepreneurs rely on custom from people living less than a mile away in Gloucestershire villages like Tutshill, Sedbury and Woodcroft.

A lot of them travel across the border to go to work every day.

For some, more than 50% of their trade comes from the West Country - which will remain on lockdown until 2 December.

Lydia lives in Gloucestershire but most of her clients live over the border in Chepstow.

Lydia Dunn, a mobile beauty therapist who lives near the Forest of Dean, said the different rules in England and Wales have been "confusing" and "stressful" to follow.

She said: "One minute I'm watching the Welsh Minister speaking and looking at the regulations for Wales, and then the next minute I'm watching the Prime Minister speaking to see the rules for England, and it is confusing.

"I am lucky that I am still able to work in Wales. That's what I'm thinking at the minute. I'm looking at the positives rather than the negatives."

Ellani Cars relies on people coming over to the garage in Chepstow from Gloucestershire and Bristol.

Elliot Rendell owns Ellani Cars, a garage on Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate in Chepstow.

It is situated within viewing distance of the Severn Bridge, which has recently become a physical symbol of the different ways the devolved administrations are handling Covid-19.

At one point the border was described as the hardest it has been for "several centuries".

Elliot said: "It is a little frustrating. I'm really happy that we can open today, it has been a really long two weeks. I think we get 50% of our customers from England, so we will see a decrease in people coming over."

Over in Sedbury, some people feel they haven't had the clarification they've wanted from those in power.

Meanwhile in Sedbury, a village in the Forest of Dean district, some residents feel they are part of a community that has been "forgotten" by those making the rules.

Before the pandemic a trip to the nearest big supermarket would consist of a 5-minute drive or a 10-minute walk over the Wye Bridge into Chepstow.

While the village has a small post office, a convenience store and a pub, Chepstow is the nearest town to get essentials, non-essentials and meet friends.

Now - unless it is completely necessary - a short trip over the bridge could land people with a hefty police fine.

One resident said: "Tesco is the only big supermarket near us. I'm not sure if we've ever been allowed to go into Wales. I know they're not on lockdown now, but we are. Nobody seems to tell us silly little things like that, which aren't silly actually, are they?"

Another said: "My mum lives in Chepstow, we live over here [Sedbury] and work over here, and it has been very, very confusing."

It is hoped that a more "common approach" to Christmas coronavirus regulations will be adopted by the devolved nations and the UK government, which would be welcomed by people living on the West Country's border with Wales.

According to the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, they are due to meet with Michael Gove later this week to discuss future steps.

