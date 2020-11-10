Work is due to start later this month on a 60 million pound scheme to upgrade the North Devon Link Road.

It will focus on a five-mile section of the A361 between South Molton and Barnstaple.

The project, being led by Devon County Council, will boost the local economy by supporting plans for 6,700 new homes in the region, making it easier for people to access job opportunities, and for businesses to get around.

The Department for Transport’s multi-million-pound investment will make up the majority of the total £67.6m costs of the scheme. Credit: ITV News West Country

Cllr Andrea Davis, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Development and Waste, said: "This announcement is fantastic news for local residents and for Devon’s economy.

The upgrade of this road is the biggest transport investment in North Devon for a generation. It will help unlock the true potential of the local economy in northern Devon, and with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, that is vital at this time. Cllr Andrea Davis, Devon County Council

We have been working tirelessly on this project for a number of years so it’s great to see that effort rewarded with this Government funding. We will now be looking to get work started as soon as we can."

North Devon Link Road improvement proposals Credit: Devon Live

Eight junctions are set to be improved. A pedestrian and cycle subway will also be added to enable safe passage across the A361 at Bishop’s Tawton.

A spiralling bridge to allow the safe crossing of pedestrians and cyclists from Landkey village and new housing development at Westacott are also under consideration.

The main work is expected to start this month, with major construction work would likely begin in 2021, and last for around two years.