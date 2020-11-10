Devon wildlife trust takes over nature reserve

Watch Bob Cruwys' report.

Devon wildlife trust has taken over management of a nature reserve near Teignmouth in Devon.

The 100-acre site at Ideford Common has become the charity's 58th nature reserve.

They call it a "significant wildlife haven" and it has become a popular place for visitors with miles of heather-lined paths and views across the Teign Valley to Dartmoor.

Devon Wildlife trust are encouraging people to visit the site as much as possible. Credit: ITV News West Country

The trust aims to improve the site where possible to enhance the experience for visitors.

50 or 60 years ago, there were much larger areas of heathland - like the common - and Devon Wildlife Trust says it is important to manage the sites that are left.

Harry Barton, Chief Executive of the Devon Wildlife Trust, said: "We are looking for volunteers to help us manage the site and it's also really important that people use the site responsibly so please keep your dogs on leads and not driving vehicles across the site.

It's incredibly important that people come and use this space. We encourage it as much as possible. Spaces like this have a mixture of everything, the wildlife, the wonderful views behind me and it's just a fantastic place to come for some fresh air to feel better. Harry Barton-Chief Executive, Devon Wildlife Trust

