Two women who organised a house party with 30 people in Gloucester have been given a £10,000 fine.

Officers were on patrol in Gloucester city centre during the early hours of Sunday 8 November when they discovered a party inside a property on Barton Street.

Loud music and shouting could be heard from inside the property which alerted officers.

More than 30 people were attending the house party but were all dispersed when police arrived.

The two women identified themselves as being the organisers and were subsequently reported.

They will now receive a fixed penalty notice from ACRO Criminal Records Office, a national police unit.

New regulations which came into effect on Thursday 5 November mean that no person may leave or be outside of the place where they are living without reasonable excuse and for indoors settings this means that no person may participate in a gathering which consists of two or more people and takes place indoors, including in a private dwelling. Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police added: "Where a breach of the regulations is clear and the person breaching them is aware that they are not complying then officers will intervene and use police powers if needed."

